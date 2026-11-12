Pattan woman turns house hold initiative into business

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: A Pattan woman who started with eight hens to ensure a supply of fresh eggs for her child has turned the small household initiative into a poultry business, establishing her own brand, 'Farm Freshness'.

Abida Haamid, a graduate and professionally trained fashion designer from Shirpora village of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, ventured into poultry farming after becoming concerned about the quality of commercially available eggs following the birth of her child.

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What began as a personal effort gradually developed into a business after demand for her eggs grew among families, friends and acquaintances.

Popularly known as the 'Poultry Queen of Kashmir', Abida said she started the initiative during a difficult personal phase when she experienced postpartum depression.

Concerned about her child's health and nutritional needs, she decided to raise hens to ensure a regular supply of fresh eggs at home.

She purchased eight hens without any initial plans of starting a commercial venture.

However, as production increased, her husband's colleagues, friends and other families with young children began approaching her for eggs, prompting her to recognise the business potential.

"I started with just eight hens for my child. My intention was never to establish a big business. I simply wanted to provide pure eggs at home. But when production increased and people around me started asking for eggs, I realised that this could become an opportunity to generate income," she said.

Operating under the brand 'Farm Freshness', Abida has expanded her activities through social media and direct customer outreach.

Describing herself as a female poultry dealer, she now deals in different poultry stocks, including Kashmir-raised birds and varieties sourced from outside the region.

Her offerings include ready-to-lay Sonali birds, which she recently advertised at a promotional price of Rs 650 for a limited period.

Abida said she deliberately chose a home-based business to balance her professional ambitions with raising her children and managing household responsibilities.

She credited her husband's support for helping her overcome challenges and continue despite criticism.

"My husband's support is the biggest strength behind my journey. I am proud of myself, and my husband is proud of me. His encouragement has given me the confidence to continue," she said.

She urged women not to allow social perceptions or fear of criticism to restrict their professional ambitions, saying entrepreneurship could help them gain confidence and financial independence.

Abida also advised educated unemployed youth, particularly women, to explore self-employment rather than depend exclusively on government jobs amid increasing competition and limited vacancies.

"If a person remains seated waiting for a Government job, opportunities may pass by. It is better to start something small and work towards building it," she said, emphasising that dedication and perseverance could turn modest beginnings into meaningful ventures.