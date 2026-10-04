Pattan Bypass Rail bridge awaits clearance

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Construction of the Pattan Bypass in north Kashmir's Baramulla district has gained momentum, but approval from the Railways for the proposed railway bridge remains pending, leaving a key component of the project unresolved.

The bypass is aimed at diverting through-traffic from Pattan market and easing congestion on the route connecting North Kashmir with Srinagar.

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The project is expected to benefit commuters from Kupwara, Baramulla, Sopore, Uri and adjoining areas, who currently pass through the congested market.

Commuters said traffic bottlenecks frequently cause lengthy delays, particularly on the Kupwara-Srinagar route.

"We are very happy with the bypass work. At present, it can take three to four hours to reach Srinagar from Kupwara, particularly when there is heavy traffic. We hope the bypass will considerably reduce travel time once it becomes operational," a Kupwara commuter said.

Daily commuters from Baramulla also welcomed the progress, saying the bypass could reduce delays for those travelling regularly to Srinagar.

Construction activity has accelerated in recent months, according to locals, who also appreciated the quality of work.

However, sources said Railways clearance for the proposed railway bridge is still awaited.

The bridge is a key component of the connectivity infrastructure associated with the bypass.

Residents have urged the authorities to expedite the pending approval and other formalities to prevent delays in completing the project.

Once operational, the bypass is expected to reduce traffic pressure in Pattan market and improve the movement of vehicles between North Kashmir and Srinagar.