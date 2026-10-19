Pattabhishek Mahotsav of Pawan Shastri held in Haridwar

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Oct 18: The Pattabhishek Mahotsav of Mahant Pawan Kumar Shastri, disciple of Baldev Das Maharaj and President of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, was solemnly conducted at Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Bhupatwala, Haridwar, with full religious rituals and Vedic traditions.

The ceremony was held under the guidance of Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, National President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, under the chairmanship of Panchpuriya Vaishnav Virakt Mahamandal (Regd.), Haridwar. The Pattabhishek ceremony was performed in the presence and blessings of Mahamandaleshwar Parmeshwar Das of Digambar Akhara and revered Mahants and Mahamandaleshwars from Haridwar and Rishikesh.

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The occasion was graced by several distinguished saints and religious dignitaries, including Mahamandaleshwar Narayan Das, President of Shri Ramanandiya Shri Vaishnav Mandal, Haridwar; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhagwad Swaroop Maharaj; Mahamandaleshwar Shyam Das Maharaj; Mahamandaleshwar Shivanand Maharaj; Mahant Durga Das; Mahant Raghuvir Das; Mahant Bihari Sharan; Mahant Harendra Das; Mahant Ganesh Das; Mahant Kishan Das; Mahant Jairam Das; Mahant Parmeshwar Das; and Mahant Jagdish Das.

Representing Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Raj Shastri, Sukhdev Sharma (Executive Committee Member), Shyam Singh (Chief General Manager, Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Haridwar), Rohit Sharma (Public Relations Officer), Dinesh Bhatt, Puneet Kumar Dwivedi, Bhuvan Bhatt, and other dedicated members and Sevadars of the Trust were present.

The Pattabhishek Mahotsav was conducted with great devotion, dignity, and adherence to traditional religious customs. The occasion marked a significant and auspicious milestone for Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust and was blessed by the collective presence and spiritual guidance of the revered saints and religious leaders.