Patnitop Proposed Under Centre’s Globally Competitive Tourism Destination Scheme: CM

Master Plan revision process initiated; Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 already implemented in PDA jurisdiction

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today informed the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that Patnitop has not been declared a world-class tourism destination by the Government of India, while the J&K Government has proposed the destination for consideration under the Centre’s Globally Competitive Tourism Destination Scheme.

Replying to a question by MLA Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia during the Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn Session, the Chief Minister said a preliminary survey for identification of suitable land parcels, along with comprehensive stakeholder consultation conferences, had already been completed for the proposed initiative.

He said the requisite ground data and basic details for the proposal were currently being compiled. No funds have so far been sanctioned or released by the Government of India for the proposed project.

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On the revision of the PDA Master Plan-2000, the Chief Minister said the Tourism Department had initiated the process for comprehensive revision and preparation of Master Plans for various Development Authorities, including the Patnitop Development Authority.

He said the initiative seeks to address rapid urban growth, modern infrastructure requirements and sustainable spatial development, besides optimising land use, improving public amenities and establishing a clear roadmap for long-term development.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the Request for Proposal, as finalised by the Steering Committee constituted by the Government, had been floated for engagement of a consultancy agency to prepare the Master Plan.

Regarding construction norms for hilly areas, he said these were proposed to be reviewed wherever required during the preparation or revision of the Master Plans, keeping in view local terrain, geological and structural safety considerations, environmental sensitivity, carrying capacity, infrastructure requirements and tourism potential.

On the proposed revision of BOCA norms for commercial buildings within the PDA jurisdiction, the Chief Minister said any modification in construction norms, zoning regulations, land-use classification or other planning parameters would be considered in accordance with prevailing laws, rules and applicable planning and building regulations, after due assessment and consultation with concerned stakeholders.

He also informed the House that the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 were already implemented in the jurisdiction of the Patnitop Development Authority.

Giving details of building permission cases for the last two years, the Chief Minister stated that during 2024-25, the PDA received six commercial cases, of which three were approved and three rejected, with none pending. In the residential category, 42 cases were received, 18 approved and 24 rejected, with no case pending.

During 2025-26, 10 commercial building permission cases were received, of which four were approved, three rejected and three remained pending. In the residential category, 60 cases were received, 16 approved, 41 rejected and three remained pending.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that, as per available records, 14 residential and two commercial building permission cases had subsequently been received.