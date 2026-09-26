Patnitop, Gulmarg proposed as world-class tourist destinations: Omar

Govt awaiting Centre’s approval

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today informed the Legislative Assembly that the government has proposed Patnitop and Gulmarg to the centre for development as world-class tourist destinations, while making it clear that neither the proposal has received approval nor any funds have been released so far.

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The Chief Minister was responding to a supplementary question by Chenani MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia in the Legislative Assembly, who pointed to an apparent contradiction in the government's written reply on Patnitop.

Mankotia said that while the government had stated that Patnitop had not been declared a world-class tourist destination and no funds had been sanctioned, the same reply mentioned that a preliminary survey had been completed, stakeholder consultations held and ground data compiled.

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He also raised the delay in revising the Patnitop Development Authority's Master Plan, saying Jammu had been sidelined and was facing discrimination.

Replying to the question, Omar said, "There is no contradiction in the answer. Maybe there is a difference in understanding," he said.

Omar said the Government of India had asked states and Union Territories to identify one tourist destination that could be developed as a world-class destination.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir government decided to propose two destinations instead of one to avoid any perception of regional discrimination.

"We were asked to send one proposal so that one world-class destination is established in J&K. But we cannot send one tourist destination because if we send one from one region, the other region will be upset," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had told NITI Aayog and the Union Tourism Ministry that it would send two proposals and had identified Gulmarg from Kashmir and Patnitop from Jammu.

Omar said preliminary work had already started at Patnitop even though the Centre's approval was awaited.

"A preliminary survey has been conducted to identify suitable land parcels, while consultations have also been held with local stakeholders, including residents and existing businesses," he said.

The Chief Minister said the exercise was aimed at establishing before the Centre that Patnitop had the land and tourism potential required for development as a world-class destination.

"This is all being done so that we can convince the Government of India that if there is any area in Jammu that is capable of becoming a world-class destination, it is Patnitop," he said.

He said the government was still waiting for approval from the Centre and no funds had been released.

"So far, we have not received approval and funds have not been released. But we hope that we will receive approval for both places and funds will come under the Government of India scheme," he said.

On the delay in revising the PDA Master Plan-2000, the Chief Minister said the Tourism Department had initiated the process for comprehensive revision and preparation of master plans for various development authorities, including the Patnitop Development Authority.

The exercise, Omar said, is aimed at addressing rapid urban growth, modern infrastructure requirements and sustainable spatial development, besides improving land-use efficiency, public amenities and long-term development planning.

He said a Request for Proposal (RFP), finalised by the Steering Committee, had been floated for engaging a consultant to revise the Master Plan and construction norms for hilly areas.

The Chief Minister said the master plan process was underway and assured the House that the revised plan would be completed and implemented.

He said the process had first been taken up during his earlier government in 2002 and an attempt was made to review it again in 2011, but it could not be completed for various reasons.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a mechanism or authority to make permissions for commercial and residential buildings easier while ensuring that development remains regulated.

Providing details of building permission cases handled by the Patnitop Development Authority during the past two years, he said for 2024-25, three commercial and 18 residential cases were approved, while three commercial and 24 residential cases were rejected. For 2025-26, four commercial and 16 residential cases were approved.

He further said 14 residential and two commercial building permission cases had been received. "The Building Operations Controlling Authority could not be convened during the period because the Chief Executive Officer of the Patnitop Development Authority had been deployed on official duty at Baltal during the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026," he said.

The pending cases, he said, are expected to be placed before the BOCA at its next meeting.

He also informed the House that the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 are already implemented in the PDA jurisdiction.