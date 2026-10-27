Patil Directs Officials To Expedite Water Projects, Resolve Bottlenecks

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the implementation of key water projects, including the Ken-Betwa Link Project, and resolve bottlenecks to ensure their timely completion.

At a review meeting, Patil assessed the progress of projects under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), including the status of the link canal and Daudhan Dam under the Ken-Betwa project.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary and heads of departments and organisations under the ministry.

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According to an official statement, discussions covered the progress of projects under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), replacement of barrage gates and anti-erosion measures under the Farakka Barrage Project, and implementation of 35 pilot clusters under the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) programme.

The meeting also reviewed the priority activities of the National Water Mission, preparation of master plans and detailed project reports by the Brahmaputra Board, and progress of four ongoing censuses under the Minor Irrigation Statistics programme.

The targets and activities of the National Institute of Hydrology, along with other initiatives of the department and its organisations, were also discussed.

Patil directed officials to identify and resolve issues hampering project implementation and ensure effective follow-up on decisions taken during the review.

He called for close monitoring of ongoing projects and better coordination with State Governments to expedite execution and ensure completion within stipulated timelines, the statement said. (PTI)