Pathankot-Dayalachak Expressway Stretch Likely To Open By December: Jitendra Singh

JAMMU, Oct 22: A nearly 40-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway between Pathankot and Dayalachak is expected to open by December this year, union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

"Delhi-Katra Expressway: A major boost to connectivity in the region!"

"The nearly 40-km Pathankot-Dayalachak stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is expected to open by December, bypassing the Lakhanpur toll plaza and reducing travel time from 50-70 minutes to just 25-30 minutes," Dr Singh said in an update posted on X.

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He described the development as a step towards improving connectivity and facilitating easier travel in the region.

He further posted. "A significant step towards providing 'ease of travel', which has been a hallmark of the @narendramodi government."

Once completed, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Katra from 727 kilometres to 588 kilometres. The journey time is also projected to reduce from around 14 hours to six hours.

The expressway is expected to improve road connectivity between Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Katra pilgrimage destination.