Pathania leads Rajput contingent to Shri Bala Mata shrine at Balhama

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: In a powerful expression of faith, cultural identity and renewed engagement with Kashmir’s ancient spiritual heritage, the first annual Shri Bala Mata pilgrimage from Jammu to the revered Shri Bala Devi shrine at Balhama, Srinagar, witnessed enthusiastic participation of hundreds of spirited students, members of the Kshatriya Rajput community and local residents.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Kshatriya Samaj under the leadership of Convenor Shiv Darshan Singh Mankotia, along with Samar Singh Ranyal and other community representatives, the Yatra emerged as a significant initiative to reconnect the younger generation with the region’s historical, religious and civilisational roots.

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Nestled in the Balhama area of Kashmir, the Shri Bala Devi shrine occupies a special place in the religious and cultural history of Jammu and Kashmir. Revered as the Isht Devi (presiding family deity) of Kshatriya Samaj in Kashmir, the shrine is associated with a rich tradition of devotion and spiritual continuity.

Leading the Yatra, Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA Udhampur East, described the pilgrimage as a manifestation of faith, courage and an unwavering commitment to preserving the historical and cultural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Pathania said that the developments following 5 August 2019 had opened a new chapter in the region, with an enhanced sense of security and an opportunity for people to reconnect with their religious and cultural roots. He added that the Yatra was not merely a religious journey but an assertion of the community’s determination to remain connected with its roots and pass on its heritage to future generations.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal, J&K BJP Spokesperson and Chairman of Team Jammu, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the deeper significance of the pilgrimage, describing it as a symbolic reaffirmation of the values and traditions associated with the Kshatriya Rajput community.

The enthusiastic participation of students and young people was among the most significant features of the pilgrimage. Among those present on the occasion were ; Seva Singh Mankotia; Rashpal Singh; Yashpal Manhas of Rajput Ekta Manch; Sunil Singh Rajpuria; Bikram Singh; Deep Singh; Himmat Singh; Sanjay Sharma; Sheetal Seth; Ravinder Singh; Mohan Lal Sharma; and a large number of community members, students and local residents.