Pathania launches major drainage works to end Dhar Road waterlogging crisis

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 15: Taking a decisive step toward resolving the long-standing waterlogging crisis along Dhar Road and its adjoining areas, Udhampur East MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania today kick-started comprehensive drainage works at Sattani.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the administration's ongoing efforts to establish a permanent, scientific solution to the recurring problem of rainwater accumulation across the region.

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For several years, severe waterlogging along the Dhar Road stretch-particularly impacting Sattani, Sounthan, Channi Morh, Bredian, and neighboring localities-has remained a pressing concern for the public. During heavy monsoons, uncontrolled storm-water runoff combined with inadequate drainage infrastructure frequently led to widespread flooding, severely disrupting daily life and damaging residential colonies, agricultural fields, commercial establishments, and vital road connectivity.

The commencement of construction at Sattani follows the recent sanctioning of a dedicated Rs 1.40 crore storm-water and flood management project specifically targeting Sattani and Sounthan. Pursued through the sustained efforts and persistent intervention of MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania, the initiative is designed to deliver a lasting resolution through upgraded drainage infrastructure and the scientific channelisation of excess floodwaters.

Bolstering this effort, additional large-scale drainage works valued at approximately Rs 13 crore have also been approved to channelise and divert runoff water from both sides of Dhar Road directly into the KV Nallah. Scheduled to begin shortly, these complementary interventions will substantially fortify the local drainage network and prevent water from inundating nearby homes and businesses.

Furthermore, Pathania has formally raised the issue with GREF (35 BRTF), urging the agency to systematically divide and divert storm-water discharge generated from its road infrastructure toward both existing canals.

Earlier in the day, the MLA inaugurated a local lane-drain project at Choudhary Mohalla in Mand East to offer immediate relief to residents, alongside opening the new Nainsoo-to-Kral road, further expanding the constituency's connectivity network.