Pathania inaugurates two road projects in Udhampur East

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 11: Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA, Udhampur East, inaugurated two important road development works aimed at strengthening rural connectivity and accelerating socio-economic development across the constituency.

The projects include the laying of RBM over the Larey-Smal to Sochi Moh Road in Panchayat Sumwal, Block Majalta, under the CD & P Budget 2026–27, with project cost of around Rs 4.85 lakh, and the Balpur Kamdala Road Project from Km 0.350 to Bani, covering a length of 4.100 kilometres, under PMGSY-IV, Batch-I, 2026–27, in Block Khoon, District Udhampur, at a sanctioned cost of Rs 887.68 lakh.

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Addressing the gathering, Pathania reiterated his vision of transforming Udhampur East into a vibrant road connectivity hub, with a comprehensive and well-connected road network reaching every nook and corner of the constituency. He emphasised that roads are the arteries of a nation, serving as the foundation of economic growth, social integration and balanced regional development.

He said that robust road infrastructure does not merely facilitate transportation; it opens up new avenues of prosperity by improving access to education, healthcare, markets, employment opportunities and essential public services. Better connectivity, he added, empowers rural communities, strengthens local economies and accelerates development across all sectors.

The MLA reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to strengthening road infrastructure across the length and breadth of Udhampur East, with special emphasis on remote and underserved areas. He maintained that the development of durable, all-weather roads remains a priority, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every household and that no area is left behind.

Speaking about the ongoing road infrastructure works, Pathania informed the gathering that the macadamisation of Dhar Road from Paldhai up to Battal is underway. He further stated that the remaining stretch from Battal to Kishanpur would be taken up shortly.

The local residents expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the initiatives being undertaken to improve connectivity in the area.

Those present on the occasion included Mohan Lal Sharma, Mandal Pradhan; Mohinder Sharma, Mandal Pradhan; Raman Khajuria; Devi Dass; Kulwant Singh; Bishan Dass; and a large number of local residents.