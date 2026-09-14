Pathania inaugurates road projects worth over Rs 17 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 13: MLA Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania today inaugurated and dedicated to the people a series of important road projects in the constituency, reiterating that every village and habitation must be connected with better roads and, through them, with opportunities for education, healthcare, employment and growth.

He inaugurated three major road projects involving an overall investment of around Rs 17.21 crore. These include the Nakki–Amwara to Farwa Stain road, measuring 2.400 km and costing Rs 5.78 crore; the Dhar Road to Sourtha road, measuring 3.375 km and costing Rs 7.46 crore; and the Barta HSS to Chapper Road under PMGSY, measuring 1.8 km and costing Rs 3.97 crore.

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Addressing the gathering, Pathania said that road connectivity was no longer merely an infrastructure requirement but an essential instrument of social and economic transformation. “A road is a bridge between aspiration and opportunity. Our endeavour is to ensure that the remotest village of Udhampur East is not left behind in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

He informed the gathering that the constituency is also witnessing work towards major connectivity initiatives, including the proposed four-laning of Dhar Road, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 2,500 crore, besides the proposed NH connectivity from Samba to Udhampur via Battal. He said that PMGSY and PWD roads across the constituency would also be taken up in a phased manner according to priority and public requirements.

As part of his interaction with the younger generation, Pathania visited GHSS Barta and GHS Sundla, where he interacted with students and teachers and listened to their aspirations, ideas and concerns. During the interactions, Pathania encouraged the students to dream big, question, innovate and develop a scientific temperament, while remaining connected to their roots and responsibilities towards society and the nation.

Among those present were Mohan Lal Sharma and Ashish Sharma, Mandal Pradhans; Raman Khajuria, Leela Sharma, Nitya Nand, Dharan Chand Smailia, Sandeep Bhagat, Sansar Singh, Ved Pal, Nimarta Bali, Manoj Verma and Nisha Devi, besides a galaxy of local residents, public representatives and former PRI members.