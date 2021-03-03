Pathania for focus on neglected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Mar 3: While addressing a series of meetings in Tehsil Majalta at Khoon, Barotu, Babay, Nakki, Bharnara and other far flung pockets of Majalta, former MLA and BJP spokesperson Ranbir Singh Pathania, sought persistent focus on neglected, far flung areas.

He called for actualizing concept and vision of PM Modi in these areas ensuring fullest implementation of the schemes of the Central Government in various far-flung and neglected areas of Ramnagar. He further asked for ensuring ‘Har Ghar Ko Bijli, ‘Har Ghar Ko Jal’ in these areas. He called for actualising these concepts on mission mode so that benefits of the schemes percolate upto true beneficiaries.

Mr Pathania further called for making appropriate measures for upgradation-cum-macadamisation of Sundla to Laa via GS Banj, Dhar road to Sortha road, Gadena to Kutt road. He also focussed for ensuring uninterrupted power and drinking water supply in pockets of villages Bharnara, Paldhai, Palnoo, Pathwar. He further called for initiating, resuming the educational activities and further ensuring provision of adequate staff in GHSS S Banj, GHSS Chowki, GHS Tentha, GHS Nallah Mallian, GHS Raichek.

Mr. Pathania further impressed upon the people that politics of religion, caste and creed has failed and ‘politics of development’ has flourished. All negativist, misleading forces and propaganda have been defeated by the people of J&K in these DDC polls, he said, adding that a new crop of leadership especially hailing from vulnerable/weaker sections of society- women, SCs, STs- have emerged. And the new leadership is ready to take on the basic issues confronting the people of J&K, he stressed.

On the occasion, several prominent persons joined BJP. They included Baldev Singh Mankotia (ex-Block President JKNPP), Jagdish Kumar (Sarpanch and Tehsil President SC wing of JKNPP), Vijay Gupta (President Beopar Mandal, Mansar), Mohd Sadiq, Mohd Farooq, Prem Chand, Ram Singh Sarpanch, Bansi Lal (Retd teacher), Chain Singh and dozens of other prominent workers of other parties.

Those who were present and addressed the newly-joined persons, included, Puran Chand, district president BJP, Jivan Sharma and Kuldip Singh (District General Secretaries), Capt Gopal Singh, Mandal Pardhan, Pinkey Devi, member DDC Latti, Subash Chander, member DDC Narsoo, Makhan All and galaxy of local leaders.