Pathania aware people about Special Intensive Revision

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 1: As part of the nationwide 'Citizens for Democracy' outreach under the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, an awareness programme on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was organised here today.

During the function, MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania spread awareness among the people about SIR.

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Addressing the gathering, Pathania elaborately explained the rationale, constitutional framework and procedural safeguards associated with the Special Intensive Revision.

He said, "An accurate and updated electoral roll is the foundation of a credible democratic process and that SIR is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen finds a place in the voters' list while ineligible, duplicate, deceased and shifted entries are identified through a prescribed verification mechanism."

Pathania explained that the exercise involves door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers, participation of Booth Level Agents representing political parties, publication of draft electoral rolls and adequate opportunities for objections, corrections and appeals.

He also highlighted the role of the Election Commission and the respective Chief Electoral Officers in ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process.

"The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign seeks to encourage informed civic participation and strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions," he added.

Prominent among those present included Anil Sharma, Shiv Ram, Subhash Chander and Ranjeet Singh (all General Secretaries); Ravi Padha (vice president); Gopal Singh Mankotia, Hem Raj Gupta, Showkat Ali, Faqir Chand, Som Nath, Uttam Singh, Suram Chand, Purani Devi, Deepa Rani, Kuldip Singh, Haji Mohd Din besides a large number of local residents, party workers and other prominent citizens.