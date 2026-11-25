GURUGRAM, Nov 24 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said empowered panchayats and accountable municipalities form the strong foundation of a developed Haryana.

The state government's objective is to transform local bodies from mere administrative units into effective institutions of local governance equipped with adequate powers, institutional capacity and their own financial resources.

CM Saini said this while addressing the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference on Empowering Panchayats and Municipalities in Gurugram on Tuesday.

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According to an official statement, CM Saini said the real strength of democracy lies not in the files of secretariats but in the streets of villages and neighbourhoods of cities. While Mahatma Gandhi envisioned gram swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat-2047 before the nation.

"The path to achieving both these objectives passes through village chaupal and urban wards. The foundation of a developed India will be laid in panchayats and wards. He said that through various welfare schemes over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 50 crore people in the country out of poverty, setting a global record," he added.

The chief minister said three important themes, namely revenue mobilisation and financial self-reliance, autonomy and accountability, and effective service delivery and inclusive participation, were discussed extensively during the conference. Any government can take independent and effective decisions only when it has a strong financial base, he added.

He said the Haryana government has established a transparent mechanism for the direct transfer of financial resources to panchayats. Besides, a share in stamp duty and electricity consumption-related revenue has ensured a regular source of income for panchayats. A capital value-based property tax system has also been introduced to strengthen the financial position of urban local bodies.

The CM also called upon panchayat representatives to develop their common land, ponds and community assets as sustainable sources of revenue.

Municipalities should also enhance their financial capacity by adopting simple and effective tax collection mechanisms. Grants help meet immediate needs, but it is own-source revenue that secures the future, he said.

In a significant move to further strengthen the financial position of local bodies, the chief minister announced that an additional fund equivalent to 2 per cent of the State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) would be made available as matching grants.

He said urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) would be able to access this additional funding on a competitive basis through their project proposals. At present, the state government allocates 7 per cent of its tax revenue to local bodies.

The chief minister also announced that the leadership of local bodies generating the highest own-source revenue in their respective areas would be specially honoured and rewarded at the state level. He said the awards would encourage healthy competition, transparent governance and better financial management among local bodies.

"The state government is set to take a major policy initiative to devolve substantive powers and responsibilities to local bodies. Under this initiative, important responsibilities relating to public health engineering, drinking water supply and fire services will be transferred to local bodies in a phased manner in the coming years", he announced.

CM Saini said initiatives such as e-GramSwaraj, digital property records and online grievance redressal systems aim to reduce paperwork and bring governance to the fingertips of citizens.

The chief minister said the state government has ensured representation of Backward Classes-B (BC-B) in PRIs through reservation. Besides, at least 50 per cent participation of women has been ensured in Village Water and Sewerage Committees. (PTI)