'Patently diabolical agenda': Cong on demography panel 'seeking religion-wise data'

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the Home Ministry-led demography panel reportedly seeking religion-wise data for the past 15 years on birth and vehicle registrations, school enrolment and property transactions, alleging the committee has a "patently diabolical agenda".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a report in The Hindu which claimed that the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes has sought religion-wise data for the past 15 years on birth and vehicle registrations, school enrolment and property transactions, as well as district-wise details of religious structures and unusual increases in Aadhaar, voter ID and ration card registrations.

It has also sought intelligence assessments and commission reports on religious conversions among Scheduled Tribe communities, and details of operational detention centres, among other information, according to the media report.

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In his post on X, Ramesh said this panel has a "patently diabolical agenda" and has clearly articulated pre-conceived biases.

"Its report has already been prepared no doubt," Ramesh added.

The media report has claimed that state governments are unable to answer most of the queries posed by the high-level committee studying demographic changes, as government departments do not ordinarily maintain much of the information sought by the panel on a religion-wise basis. (PTI)