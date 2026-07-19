Patanjali study links Special Chyawanprash to healthy ageing, stress protection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: A study by scientists at Patanjali has reported that Patanjali’s Special Chyawanprash may help protect cells from stress-induced damage, preserve muscle function and promote healthy ageing. The findings have been published in the international peer-reviewed journal Experimental Gerontology, providing scientific evidence supporting the traditional Ayurvedic formulation.

According to Patanjali, the research marks an important step in evaluating Ayurveda through modern scientific methods and contributes to the growing body of evidence on traditional Indian healthcare practices.

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Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Balkrishna referred to the Ayurvedic origin of Chyawanprash, saying the formulation traces its roots to the legend of Sage Chyawan, for whom a rejuvenating preparation was developed to restore strength, vitality and overall well-being. He said the formulation later came to be known as Chyawanprash and has since been regarded in Ayurveda as a Rasayana—a rejuvenative preparation believed to support immunity, longevity and holistic health.

He added that generations of Indians have relied on Chyawanprash as part of their daily wellness routine and that the latest research seeks to validate this traditional knowledge through scientific investigation.

Chief Scientist at Patanjali Research Foundation, Dr Anurag Varshney, said the study combined Ayurvedic principles with contemporary biomedical research. Scientists used Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), a widely accepted model organism for ageing and neurobiology studies, to evaluate the effects of the formulation.

According to the researchers, regular administration of Patanjali’s Special Chyawanprash in the experimental model reduced heat stress-induced cellular damage, increased lifespan, improved feeding behaviour and enhanced muscle mobility and function. The study also indicated that bioactive compounds present in the formulation strengthen the body’s natural defence mechanisms against physiological stress.

The researchers said the findings reinforce the potential of integrating traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research to explore preventive healthcare strategies. They added that further investigations, including clinical studies in humans, would help expand scientific understanding of Chyawanprash and its possible role in promoting healthy ageing and overall wellness.