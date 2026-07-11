Patanjali Research Foundation, AIIMS Rishikesh sign MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Patanjali Research Foundation (PRF), the University of Patanjali and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research, innovation and academic partnerships aimed at integrating traditional Indian medical knowledge with modern medical science.

The collaboration will focus on clinical studies, scientific research, exchange of researchers and subject experts, academic partnerships and the development of evidence-based healthcare solutions by combining the strengths of Ayurveda and modern medicine. The institutions will also undertake joint innovation initiatives to improve patient care and strengthen healthcare services.

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Acharya Balkrishna said the partnership would strengthen an integrated healthcare model in India by enabling traditional Indian medical wisdom and modern scientific methodologies to work together. He said collaborative clinical research backed by rigorous scientific evidence would pave the way for more effective, reliable and evidence-based healthcare solutions for society.

Prof (Dr) Meenu Singh, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Rishikesh, said scientific dialogue and collaboration between modern medicine and traditional knowledge are the need of the hour. She said the MoU would create new opportunities for clinical research, innovation and academic excellence, while generating robust scientific evidence to improve patient care and the overall quality of healthcare services.

Prof Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Patanjali, said the participating institutions would share scientific and technical expertise and organize training and exchange programmes for students, research scholars and scientists under the agreement.

Prof Shailendra Handu, Dean (Research), AIIMS Rishikesh, said the partnership would facilitate the development of scientifically validated and evidence-based healthcare solutions by harnessing the combined strengths of Ayurveda and modern medicine.

Dr Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist, Patanjali Research Foundation, said the agreement would strengthen the scientific capabilities of the participating institutions through clinical studies, data-driven research and interdisciplinary collaboration. He said the initiative would nurture young researchers, uphold international scientific standards and contribute to India's vision of emerging as a global leader in healthcare innovation.