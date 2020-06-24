Patanjali didn’t have permission for coronavirus drug; issuing notice: U’khand official

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Government is issuing a notice to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for coronavirus when it had only applied for an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said on Wednesday.

State Ayurved Department’s licence officer Y S Rawat said the notice is being issued to the firm to explain from where it got the permission to launch a “corona kit” as a cure from the virus.

“Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd had the licence only for manufacturing an immunity booster against cough and fever. There was nothing in their application related to the treatment of coronavirus,” the officer said. (AGENCIES)