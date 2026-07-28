Patanjali CS Academy starts UPSC Foundation Course, 250 enrolled

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, July 27: With motivation from Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan, Patanjali Civil Services Academy (PCSA) here today formally started the admission process for the first batch of two years residential Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Foundation Course.

With facility for food and accommodation, PCSA will be the first residential Civil Services (CS) coaching institute in the country where the aspirant will get a complete educational and administrative environment.

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The PCSA has fixed July 30, 2026 as the last date for applying online for the coaching and interview for such candidates applying by July 30, will be held on July 31 while more than 250 aspiring candidates have already been selected for the coaching and the special faculty is conducting classes of such candidates.

Chairman PCSA, Awadh Ojha and Swami Punya Dev of Patanjali Yogpeeth informed that the first session of the coaching has been successfully started with 250 students.

They further said that subject experts with them include Naman Jain, Chandramoli Chowdhary, Kanishak Shekhar, Atul Garg and Ravi Agrahari.

"The two years foundation course will educate the candidates about preliminary exams, mains exams and the interview and will prepare them with all the phases of the civil services selection procedure," they maintained.

A handout stated that this will be the first step to give the future administration of the country a new direction, a new thought, new energy and the spirit for serving the nation.