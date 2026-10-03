Ramban/Jammu, Oct 3: A security vehicle carrying Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel overturned while rushing to the site of a bus accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving eight jawans injured, officials said.

A Jammu-bound passenger bus collided with a hillside after its driver lost control near Maroog along the highway, leaving at least 15 passengers with minor injuries, the officials said.

On receiving information about the accident, a QRT team was rushed from the District Police Lines, Ramban, to assist in the rescue operation. However, the vehicle overturned near Kela Morh at 9.15 am, they said.

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Five police personnel and three CRPF jawans were injured in the accident, the officials said.

All the injured were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, they said.