Parvinder Singh Jhota murder probe to be handed over to CBI: Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH, Oct 20: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will hand over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mann also expressed his solidarity with Jhota's family.

"We stand firmly with the father of Parvinder Singh Jhota and his family. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is an all-out. We will not back down from whatever drastic steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free," Mann said on X in Punjabi.

The family of Jhota has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder incident. (Agencies)