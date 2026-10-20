Parvinder Kour posted as Dy Commr Relief Organization

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted JKAS officer Parvinder Kour as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

According to an order, Kour was presently under orders of transfer as Registrar, District Doda, with the additional charge of General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Doda.

Advertisement

"In the interest of the administration, Parvinder Kour, presently under orders of transfer as Registrar, Doda, with additional charge of General Manager, DIC, Doda, in terms of Government order number 14633-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated September 1, 2026, is hereby posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy," read an order issued by the General Administration Department.