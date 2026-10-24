Parvinder Awana to head BCCI junior selection committee

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Former India pacer Parvinder Awana was on Friday appointed chairman of the newly-formed BCCI junior selection committee.

Awana played two T20Is for India and featured in 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets.

He also represented Delhi, India A and Rest of India, besides playing in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

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After retirement, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi's U16, U19 and U23 teams, as well as India U19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes.

The other members of the committee are Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted a selection process for the appointment of members to the Junior Cricket Committee.

"The CAC screened and interviewed applicants and, following the process, recommended the appointment of Parvinder Awana as Chairman, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the Committee," said the BCCI in a statement.

Das, a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He represented India U19 and India A and later worked as India U19 bowling coach and bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.

Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda and played for India A, besides featuring in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy. He worked as a coach with Baroda and Gujarat across U19, U23 and senior teams, and was Head Coach of the Baroda U23 team in the 2025-26 season.

Yadav represented India A and played 83 First-Class matches during his playing career.

He was also part of India's U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. Following his playing career with Hyderabad, he took up coaching, serving as Head Coach of the Hyderabad senior and U23 teams, and has served as a BCCI Match Referee since 2022.

"The fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly," said the BCCI. (PTI)