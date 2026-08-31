Parul University Student Rishabh Tripathi Secures Triple SSB Recommendation, Chooses Indian Navy for a Career in Service

Rishabh Tripathi, a student of B.Tech Computer Science Engineering at Parul University, has come a long way from having no military background to achieving an incredible feat of three consecutive recommendations through the Services Selection Board (SSB), and clearing the final merit lists of both the Indian Naval Academy (INA) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). He joined the Indian Navy as a Permanent Commission Officer in the Executive Branch. He will join the Indian Navy in July 2026.

Rishabh’s journey with the Armed Forces began in his first year at Parul University, when he joined the NCC in the Naval Wing. He trained intensively for three years, which made him more fit, disciplined and confident. His participation in campus activities such as theater, hackathons, festivals, AIU competitions and student events made him more confident and comfortable outside his own surroundings.

His success in NCC added more strength to his defense aspirations. He represented Gujarat at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2024, was adjudged as Gujarat’s Best Cadet, featured among the top performers at the national level, and was awarded the Governor’s Gold Medal. He later represented India at the Youth Exchange Program(YEEP) 2024 in Vietnam, visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, interacting with Vietnamese youth leaders, government officials and fellow delegates and gaining experience of international diplomacy, culture and defense traditions.

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Rishabh chose a career in the Armed Forces instead of higher studies abroad under a sponsored program. He moved away from campus placements and concentrated on CDS, AFCAT and SSB preparation, finally getting recommendations for the Indian Air Force Flying Branch, Indian Navy General Service Executive Branch and Indian Airforce Technical Branch. Moreover, his international exposure was further intensified by the Semester Exchange Program in Russia, where adapting to a new culture, overcoming language barriers, and living independently broadened his perspective.

Rishabh credits his preparation to the guidance of Commander Sanjay Sharma and Lt. Commander Gaurav of the Armed Forces Motivational Cell at Parul University and friends who have trained with him, shared study resources and supported each other through setbacks and successes. His decision to join the Indian Navy was driven by his three years of service in the Naval Wing, his passion for leadership, adventure and specialized roles and the long term stability of a Permanent Commission.

Speaking on Rishabh’s achievement, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, “Rishabh’s journey is a testimony that a student does not need to begin on a predetermined path to achieve an extraordinary goal. It’s the courage to explore, the discipline to prepare and the resilience to keep moving forward. His three consecutive SSB recommendations and selection for the Indian Navy are a testimony not only to his individual determination, but also the value of mentorship, peer support and an environment that encourages students to find their potential. We are proud to see him take this big step to a career of service to the nation.”

Rishabh's journey is a testament on how discipline, resilience, mentorship and the desire to go beyond one’s comfort zone can turn an uncertain beginning into a defined purpose. Now his next chapter begins in uniform, with the Indian Navy.

Parul University, through its Armed Forces Motivational Cell, is nurturing young individuals to follow their passion of serving their nation. The university aims to nurture a generation of minds that have a sense of commitment and responsibility for our country and Rishabh's journey is one of the examples of how the power of discipline and resilience can shape a person's life.