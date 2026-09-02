Parul University Student Innovators Develop Universal Drone-Mounted Spraying System for Safer and More Efficient Cleaning

Addressing the safety, cost and efficiency challenges associated with manual cleaning of high-rise buildings and solar panels, a team of students at Parul Institute of Engineering & Technology, Parul University has developed a Universal Clamp Mounted Tethered Spraying System that enables drones to undertake spraying and cleaning operations without carrying heavy onboard water tanks.

The project is developed by Dhruv Patel, Harsh Bhagat, Vivek Solanki and Paranjaysinh Vaghela from the Department of Aeronautical Engineering under the guidance of Akhil C.K. The innovation is the creation of a modular, secure, and lightweight mounting system that attaches to different drone platforms using an adjustable clamp.

The innovation has the potential to offer a safer alternative to labor-intensive and high-risk manual cleaning processes, as drone technology is increasingly being used for agriculture, solar-panel maintenance and infrastructure operations. The universal clamp-based design is intended to make it more adaptable with different drone platforms.

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Speaking on the university’s focus on developing such research oriented innovation, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University said “Innovation becomes meaningful when engineering knowledge is translated into solutions for real-world challenges. Projects like the Universal Clamp Mounted Tethered Spraying System show the ways our students are being encouraged to identify practical problems and develop technologies that can improve safety, efficiency and productivity. We are committed to provide an environment for young innovators to experiment, engineer and transform their ideas into solutions with real-world potential”.

The innovation additionally emphasizes the robust engineering and innovation ecosystem at Parul University where students are motivated to go beyond theoretical learning and work on technology-driven solutions to real-world problems. The university continues to promote a culture where student ideas can become practical innovations with applications across industries, offering access to multidisciplinary expertise, hands-on learning and an environment that fosters experimentation.

The project is a reflection of Parul University’s continued focus on practical engineering, emerging drone technologies and industry relevant innovations, inspiring students to create solutions that solve practical problems across sectors.

For more, visit: https://www.paruluniversity.ac.in/