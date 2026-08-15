Partition wound remains unhealed, lingers as generational pain: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the solemn observance of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The event was marked by collective remembrance and a reaffirmation of national unity. In his address on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid heartfelt tribute to all those citizens who endured unimaginable suffering during the partition of 1947 and whose sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

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The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the wound of partition continues to exist as a pain in the collective consciousness of every Indian.

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"Decades after the partition, their sacrifice reminds us that the wound remains unhealed, lingering as a generational pain in India's collective soul. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we are not merely recalling the past but we are giving voice to those millions whose voices were taken away from them. I wish to reiterate with firm resolve that we will not allow their pain to be buried in the dust of history", he said.

“Remembering them is fulfilling our duty towards humanity. We will preserve their memories. Remembering them with complete truthfulness, honesty, and utmost sensitivity is the most sacred tribute. I believe that their stories are an indelible chapter of our national consciousness, and their sacrifice will forever remain alive in the soul of Mother India," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the people of UT of Jammu Kashmir to treat this day as an occasion of introspection and national resolve. He called upon the youth, farmers, workers, and women to rise with courage and determination, to turn the pace of time towards progress and harmony.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the resilience of people who rebuilt their lives with courage and enriched the country's social fabric and cultural heritage with historic traditions and values.

'Today's occasion is an opportunity to acknowledge the pain of the past and strengthen our unwavering commitment to peace, harmony and national unity. This day reminds us that only the lessons of history can make the future secure and humane," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He noted that the partition divided families and displaced communities from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir and Chhamb. He paid tribute to those who faced decades-long discrimination within the UT due to Article 370. The Lieutenant Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended their suffering and granted them equal rights like any other citizen of the country.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute the countless families who sacrificed during the tribal invasion months after partition.

"Within a few months of partition, enemies of the nation carried out terror attack under the cover of tribal invasions. Indian army and people fought bravely. The struggle and sacrifice of countless families are an integral part of the collective memory of Jammu Kashmir. Today, I humbly pay tribute to the patience, hard work, and unbroken patriotism of all those families," he said.

Addressing the youth, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that partition is not merely history but a living memory of millions of families. He urged them to learn from the experiences of the past, to reject enmity and communal bitterness, and to build bridges of trust. He called upon them to construct a developed India that is inclusive and empowered.

"The youth of Jammu Kashmir must ensure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated in the future. Where walls were once raised, you must build bridges of trust and construct a Viksit Bharat that is inclusive," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"Through partition, enemies of the nation tried to destroy this spirit of unity in diversity, but India has continuously moved forward with pride and confidence. We must take a pledge to acquaint future generations with the pain of partition, to strengthen peace and harmony, and to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated. Building a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir is a shared duty and national unity remains the bedrock of our strength, security and collective progress," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor visited the photo exhibition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. A Two- minute silence was observed in the memory of those who lost their lives during the Partition of India.

The event also featured a moving theatrical performance by the artists that brought to light the trauma, hardship, and displacement experienced by millions during the Partition.

Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary Culture; Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organisation) BJP J&K; senior officials, prominent citizens from different walks of life and youth in large number were present.