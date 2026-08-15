NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said the 1947 Partition did not merely redraw India's borders but also divided its thousand-year-old civilisation, and called upon the younger generation to remember the suffering and sacrifices of those affected by it.

Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chancellor of Delhi University, was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS), University of Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University's Sports Complex, focused on the "Story of India's Partition (1947)" and the theme "The Partition of India -- A Saga of Displacement, Separation and Resettlement".

Advertisement

"Partition did not merely redraw our borders; it also divided our thousand-year-old civilisation," Radhakrishnan said, adding that the day marked "one of the most tragic and dehumanising chapters" in the country's history.

He said the division along religious lines fragmented India's cultural and civilisational heritage, with the Sindhu river and places such as Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, ancient Shakti Peethas, Harappa and Mohenjo-daro falling on the other side of the new border.

The Vice-President said the suffering endured by people during Partition should be remembered not to reopen old wounds but to learn from history and ensure that such a "horror" is never repeated.

"It is just one day before we celebrate our Independence Day; we must remember that the joy of freedom must never be separated from the sufferings that our elders endured in 1947," he said.

"No great achievement can come without a cost. The sufferings borne by our elders made India a free country," he added.

Radhakrishnan also stressed the responsibility of citizens to safeguard the country's unity and respect its diversity. "It is the prime duty of all of us to maintain the integrity of this nation," he said, adding that pride in one's mother tongue should not translate into hatred for another's language.

He urged students to place the nation first, remain connected with India's civilisational history and contribute to the country's development.

During the event, the Vice-President also honoured Partition survivors present at the programme.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who presided over the event, said around 15 million people were forced to leave their homes during Partition, while the exact number of those killed remains unknown.

"This is a day to ask questions and learn from our mistakes. Why did Partition of India happen?" Singh said.

He also raised questions over whether the Partition could have been avoided and who ultimately bore responsibility for the "massive humanitarian tragedy".

"Those who died were not numbers or statistics; they were people and someone's family. People did not know whether their homes would be in India or Pakistan," Singh said.

Singh said remembering the events of Partition was necessary to ensure that history is not repeated and highlighted CIPS' work in documenting accounts of Partition survivors through interviews. He said the centre's digital archives would help future generations access these first-hand accounts.

Historian and ICHR Chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar, who was the keynote speaker, said the Partition had for years received limited treatment in school curricula. He stressed the need for a fuller understanding of the events surrounding the division.

Tanwar said more than 13 million people were displaced and over one lakh women were abducted and subjected to violence during the period. He said ordinary people bore much of the impact of Partition, while sections of the elite had begun migrating even before 1947.

"It is essential for everyone to understand the truth behind the Partition," Tanwar said.

An exhibition featuring photographs, archival material and news reports related to Partition was organised at the venue. It included material from the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, books authored by Tanwar and documents from the ICHR library.

At the conclusion of the programme, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta administered the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' pledge to those present.

Senior officials of the university, including Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, South Campus Director Rajni Abbi, Culture Council Chairperson Anoop Lather, CIPS Director Ravinder Kumar and CIPS Chairperson Ravi Prakash Tekchandani, along with faculty members, staff and students, attended the event. (PTI)