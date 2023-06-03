Partap seeks measure to adjust CUET aspirants within UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State Spokesperson J&K, Partap Singh Jamwal has said that thousands of aspirants of the CUET-UG have become an aggrieved lot as they have been allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres away from their hometown in spite of opting for a centre close to it.

“Scores of students have been left in a state of despair after the NTA designated their examination centres for CUET-2023 outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a statement, issued here today.

Partap said that it is unfair to put this additional burden on students who are already facing so many challenges in their pursuit of higher education. It has had a particularly harsh impact on students from financially struggling households who are already anxious about the highly competitive entrance test, he added.

Partap asked the concerned agency and JK UT administration to take necessary corrective measure by increasing the centres within UT.