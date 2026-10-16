Part-Prepaying a Personal Loan: Should You Reduce EMI or Tenure?

RBI's prepayment rules have shifted over the past two years, and paying off a loan early no longer needs to come with a heavy penalty attached. But with that awareness usually comes a follow-up question once people decide to make a personal loan part prepayment: should the extra money go toward a lower EMI or a shorter personal loan tenure?

The two paths lead to different outcomes: one eases monthly cash flow, the other cuts total interest on your personal loan. This piece walks through how part prepayment works and how to choose between the two in a way that suits your needs. But first, let’s understand what a part prepayment is.

What is Personal Loan Part Prepayment?

Personal loan part prepayment is a repayment option that lets a borrower pay a lump sum toward the outstanding principal, over and above the regular EMI, without closing the loan entirely. The lender then adjusts either the EMI or the remaining tenure to reflect the lower principal.

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A few things to know before making one:

Most banks and NBFCs allow personal loan part payment once six to twelve EMIs have been paid, though the lock-in varies by lender.

Borrowers typically use a bonus, a maturing fixed deposit, or an annual increment for this rather than leaving it in a low-yield savings account.

For example, a ₹50,000 bonus applied as part payment lowers the outstanding principal from the next EMI cycle.

Does Part Prepayment Reduce Your EMI?

Personal loan part prepayment reduces EMI when a borrower asks the lender to recalculate the monthly instalment against the lower outstanding balance, keeping the original tenure unchanged. The lender runs the reduced EMI after part payment adjustment on the remaining balance, so every instalment for the rest of the term drops by a fixed amount.

For example, on a ₹6,00,000 personal loan at 12% for five years, the original EMI would be about ₹13,347 a month. If you make a ₹1,00,000 part payment after the first year and keep the remaining tenure unchanged, the EMI could fall to roughly ₹10,713 a month. That’s a saving of about ₹2,634 every month!

The exact impact depends on your lender's prepayment terms and whether you choose to reduce the EMI or tenure. Running the numbers on a personal loan EMI calculator beforehand will give you an exact figure.

EMI Reduction or Tenure Reduction: Which Saves More?

Reducing tenure after a personal loan part prepayment saves more total interest than reducing EMI, because a shorter term cuts the number of months the outstanding principal keeps accruing interest. Reducing EMI improves monthly cash flow but leaves the loan running for the same years, so the interest saved is smaller.

Basis Reduce EMI Reduce Tenure Monthly cash flow Improves immediately Stays the same Total interest saved Lower Higher Loan closes On the original date Earlier than planned Best suited for Borrowers who need monthly breathing room Borrowers who can manage the current EMI

So, in a nutshell, choose tenure reduction if the current EMI is comfortable, and the goal is to cut down on personal loan interest rates paid over the life of the loan, or choose EMI reduction if monthly liquidity is the tighter constraint right now.

Is It Wise to Prepay a Personal Loan Early?

Yes. Prepaying a personal loan early is a smart move when the interest saved outweighs any prepayment charges. Personal loans also carry some of the highest interest rates among retail credit products, so closing part of the balance early tends to save more than the same money would earn in a savings account.

The trade-off worth checking first is opportunity cost: a part payment that would otherwise sit in an investment earning less than the loan's interest rate is better placed against the loan. Borrowers with high-interest credit card debt should clear that first, since card rates run well above personal loan rates.

Does Prepayment Affect Your CIBIL Score?

No, part prepayment does not lower your CIBIL score; instead, it tends to help over time. Reducing outstanding debt and eventually closing a loan account improves the credit utilisation and repayment history that bureaus weigh most heavily. However, timely payments still remain essential for maintaining a healthy credit profile.

The one thing worth watching is timing: a part payment needs to be reflected correctly in the credit report, and a delay in updating the account can briefly show a mismatch. Asking for written confirmation after every part payment avoids this.

RBI Rules on Personal Loan Prepayment Charges

RBI's Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025 stop lenders from charging prepayment fees on floating-rate loans taken by individuals for personal use, from January 1, 2026. But most personal loans in India are fixed-rate, so this rule doesn't cover them, and prepayment charges can still apply.

Lenders that still charge for prepaying a fixed-rate personal loan must disclose it clearly:

The exact charge, stated in the sanction letter.

The same charge, repeated in the loan agreement.

A summary of it in the Key Facts Statement, a disclosure the RBI issued in April 2024, with enforcement from October 1, 2024.

That's why reading this section before you sign matters.

Conclusion

Personal loan part prepayment is a right move, but the EMI-or-tenure choice depends on what a borrower needs more: a monthly breathing room or a shorter payoff with lower total interest. Checking prepayment charges and running the numbers on a calculator helps keep the choice aligned with both cash flow and the loan's total cost.