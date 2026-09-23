Parl’s Monsoon session yet to formally end

NEW DELHI, Sept 22:

The Monsoon session of Parliament is yet to end formally, 40 days after both Houses were adjourned, keeping speculations alive that the Government wants to bring a key legislation without convening a fresh session.

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The two Houses remaining "unprorogued" for 40 days is a new record, former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari told PTI.

In 2015, the two Houses of Parliament were prorogued after 28 days, he recalled. The Government was then trying to create a consensus on GST law, he noted.

There are strong suggestions that the government plans to move afresh an amendment to the women's reservation law to bring it into effect ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A previous attempt during the Budget session fell short due to a lack of numbers.

To alleviate concerns, especially from southern opposition parties fearing a drop in Lok Sabha representation under population-based delimitation, the Government proposes a flat 50 per cent seat expansion across all states and Union territories.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13. Usually the session is prorogued (formal end) within the next three to four days. But this time, the prorogation notification has not been issued till Tuesday morning.

The Budget session ended on April 18 and was prorogued on April 20.

As per constitutional provisions, the president convenes and prorogues the session on the recommendation of the government.

The Winter session usually begins in the last week of November and ends ahead of Christmas Day. (PTI)