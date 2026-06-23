Parliamentary Standing Committee On External Affairs Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, June, 23: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by its Chairman Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar, today.

The Committee is on a four-day study visit to the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

During the interaction, Dr. Shashi Tharoor discussed the Committee's engagements and meetings held during the visit. He informed that the members had visited border areas in Jammu and the Regional Passport Office yesterday and, today they held detailed interactions with senior Army officials in Srinagar. The members of the Committee also shared their observations and experiences during the visit and discussed various issues.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor, while interacting with the members of Parliamentary Standing Committee, spoke on the socio-economic transformation and developmental journey of Jammu Kashmir over the past six years. He highlighted the significant improvement in the overall security environment and the renewed optimism among the people.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Jammu Kashmir has undergone a remarkable transformation after August 2019, where normal life flows uninterrupted across the Union Territory, aspirations are soaring, and the dreams of its people are being realized.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about various infrastructure and development projects being implemented across Union Territory, which are contributing to economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people of Jammu Kashmir.