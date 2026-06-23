Parliamentary Standing Committee On External Affairs Calls On CM Omar Abdullah In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, currently on a four-day study visit to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Dachigam National Park here.

The Committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, briefed the Chief Minister about the objectives of its visit and its engagements across Jammu and Kashmir. The 13-member Committee is undertaking the study tour to review strategic border security, foreign policy-related issues and the overall situation in frontier regions.

The Committee, which had earlier visited Jammu, arrived in Srinagar today as part of its programme to gain first-hand insights into border management, security preparedness and developmental issues in border areas.

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Welcoming the members, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appreciated the Committee’s visit to the region and underscored the importance of sustained engagement by Parliamentary Committees in understanding the aspirations, challenges and developmental needs of Jammu & Kashmir. He said such interactions provide an opportunity for informed policy discussions and contribute to strengthening governance and institutional coordination.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of ensuring balanced development in border areas, with a focus on improving infrastructure, connectivity, public services and livelihood opportunities for the people living in these regions.

The members of the Committee exchanged views with the Chief Minister on matters relating to border management, regional development and issues of national importance connected with India’s external affairs.