Parliamentary Panel On Bill To Remove PM, CMs Defers Adoption Of Report

New Delhi, Jul 17: The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Bill that seeks to remove Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers detained for 30 straight days on serious charges decided on Friday to put on hold the adoption of its draft report.

The decision came after the members felt that more discussions were needed, panel chief Aparajita Sarangi said.

The Joint Committee on the 130th Amendment Bill had made five recommendations in its draft report, which was circulated to members recently.

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On Friday, when the committee was voting on each of the recommendations separately, it was decided that more consultations with stakeholders and discussions amongst members were required.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule had submitted their dissent notes but withdrew them after the panel decided to defer the adoption.

"The joint parliamentary committee unanimously said that we needed more consultations with stakeholders," Sarangi said. (Agencies)