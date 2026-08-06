Parliamentary Panel On Accommodation Of Lok Sabha MPs Awaits Reconstitution

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: A key parliamentary committee that deals with accommodation and related amenities of Lok Sabha members is awaiting reconstitution after its one-year term ended last month.

The term of the Lok Sabha House Committee ended on July 3, but the panel is yet to be reconstituted.

Constituted in 2024 for a one-year term, the committee was reconstituted in 2025.

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The House Committee deals with residential accommodation and related amenities for MPs in Delhi. It ensures that MPs have suitable housing and associated facilities during their tenure.

The committee is appointed by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and usually consists of up to 12 members from the lower house of Parliament. The chairperson is nominated by the Speaker and the panel normally holds office for one year.

It reviews and recommends improvements in facilities such as water and electricity supply, besides examining issues affecting the comfort and welfare of MPs residing in government accommodation and suggesting improvements. (AGENCIES)