Parliamentary Panel In J&K Briefed On Border Security Measures, Op Sindoor Performance

Srinagar, Jun 23: Security officials on Tuesday briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs about the steps taken to protect the country’s borders following the success of Operation Sindoor last year.

“Today, we had a very fruitful interaction with the army officers, security officers and defence forces on how they protect our borders and about the performance of our forces during Operation Sindoor,” committee member Rajiv Shukla told reporters here.

He said the committee was also briefed about the major precautions and preparations for the future and the lessons learned.

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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by MP Shashi Tharoor, begun a four-day study visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on June 22 to review strategic border security and foreign policy issues.

The committee will also visit Kargil and Leh on Wednesday and Thursday to gain first-hand insights into border management and the security situation in frontier areas.

The panel is examining recent developments in India’s bilateral relations, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and threats posed by cross-border terrorism along the Line of Control and the international border.

It is also focusing on India-China relations and the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Tharoor on Monday drew ire of Congress leaders for making remarks about “encouraging progress towards normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir after a meeting with LG Manoj Sinha.

He clarified, however, that the panel is in the UT not to evaluate conditions in the Valley, and its focus is limited to matters related to foreign affairs, including India-Pakistan and Sino-Indian relations and passport services.

Shukla also said on Tuesday that the purpose of this parliamentary tour is the issue of the country’s relations with Pakistan.

“What must we do on the Pakistan border and what steps should we take going forward to strengthen our security? The army officers briefed us on this and their future requirements and how the work is being done here to give confidence to the local population,” he said.

On the peace deal between Iran and the United States, the Congress MP said India was suffering economically due to conflict.

“We were suffering losses, the whole world was suffering losses because of this ongoing conflict. So the sooner this gets resolved, the sooner peace is restored, the better it is for us and for everyone,” he added.

Shukla said India wants peace to be restored as soon as possible.

“The Strait of Hormuz opening up will benefit us. With the Strait open, around 300-400 of our ships used to come, but right now very few are able to come. If it opens, our energy crisis will end,” he said. (Agencies)