Leh/Jammu, Jun 26: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena and held discussions on the region's key challenges, including environmental concerns, water scarcity and border security.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met the lieutenant governor (LG) on Thursday. The panel was on a four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which began on Monday, to review strategic border security and foreign policy issues.

"Had an engaging and fruitful interaction with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, during their Ladakh visit," Saxena said in a post on X on Friday.

According to the LG, the committee sought details about Ladakh's major challenges and the measures being taken to address them.

Saxena said he briefed the panel about the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh, environmental challenges and the growing water scarcity in the region.

He informed the committee about initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, construction of rock check dams under the Sindhu Jal Samridhi Abhiyan and large-scale plantation drives aimed at mitigating these challenges.

"The committee appreciated these efforts and assured full cooperation," the LG said.

The parliamentary panel is visiting the strategically important region to review India-China relations, India-Pakistan ties and the overall security situation along the borders.

During its tour, the parliamentary committee visited Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh to gain first-hand insights into border management and security in frontier areas.

Earlier this month, members of the 8th Central Pay Commission had also visited Leh to interact with employees' unions and address grievances of the Union territory administration employees.