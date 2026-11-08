Parliamentary Language: What is It Reduced To?

Sqn Ldr Dr Rakesh Bahl

rbrakeshbahl@gmail.com

When the guardians of Constitution abandon the dignity of words, democracy suffers.

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Parliament and legislative assemblies are places where laws are enacted, budgets are passed, and governments are held accountable. These institutions embody the aspirations of millions of citizens, represent the collective wisdom of a nation and uphold the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution. The conduct of their members therefore, carries a responsibility far greater than that of ordinary person. Among the many attributes that define the dignity of these institutions, parliamentary language occupies a special place. Sadly, in the prevailing political environment, one is compelled to ask a disturbing question: What do we call a parliamentary language? We don't want anyone speak un parliamentary language in common official discourse or social set up. But the present set of politicians and sloganeering people show something on the contrary. If this is the language of parliamentarians, then what is un parliamentary language? What has Parliamentary language been reduced to?

Parliamentary language in it's true spirit means much more than the use of polite words. It encompasses decent behaviour, dignified expression, restraint in speech, respect for opposing viewpoints and an ability to disagree without becoming disagreeable. It reflects the maturity of a political representative who understands that differences of opinion are an integral part of democracy while personal insults, abusive expressions and deliberate humiliation have no legitimate place in public deliberations.

The tragedy of contemporary politics is that these fundamental principles appear to be increasingly neglected. The very people entrusted with protecting the Constitution and strengthening democratic institutions commonly resort to language and conduct that undermine the dignity of the offices they occupy. Parliamentary democracy thrives on debate for which the Parliament/Legislature provides a platform where competing ideas are examined, government policies are scrutinised, public grievances are articulated and alternate solutions are proposed. Vigorous criticism of the government is not only legitimate but essential to democracy. Equally, the government must be allowed to present it's position and respond to criticism. But, there is a fundamental difference between debate and confrontation. While debate seeks to establish the strength of an argument, confrontation often seeks to silent the opponent. Where reasoned arguments should prevail, slogans increasingly dominate. Where evidence should guide discussion, accusations frequently take centre stage. Where members should listen to one another, interruptions, shouting, personal attacks, abusive language and theatrical displays have become the instruments of communication. It definitely reflects the degraded choice of people who elect them. People while voting must differentiate between a hooligan and an educated responsible individual who can represent them in the house in a dignified manner rather than act as foul mouthed characters.

In an age dominated by television debates, social media and rapidly circulating video clips, political communication is increasingly shaped by the pursuit of instant visibility. A carefully reasoned speech may require patience and reflection, but an aggressive slogan or a provocative remark can become a headline within minutes. This creates incentives for political representatives to prioritise dramatic gestures over substantive discussion. Some members may feel that a sharp personal attack, a devisive remark or an inflammatory slogan is more likely to attract attention than a detailed examination of a legislative proposal. Unfortunately, the consequences extend far beyond the walls of Parliament. When elected representatives normalise ridicule, hostility and contempt, their conduct sends a message that abuses are acceptable expressions of disagreement. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental democratic value but, freedom of expression should not be confused with freedom from responsibility.

The right to criticise does not confer a licence to abuse. Currently, it has become a fashion to abuse the Head of government by the opposition parties and then by the unruly mobs following the former. The right to dissent does not justify deliberate humiliation. Political opposition does not require personal enmity. Indeed, greater the authority entrusted to an individual, greater should be the responsibility exercised in it's use. A legislator who speaks in the name of the people must remember that the language employed in the house reflects not only personal temperament but also the standards of public office and the people who elected him/her. There is also a need to recognise that parliamentary language is not confined to the words spoken within legislative chambers. Gestures, interruptions, mocking laughter, threatening postures, and deliberate obstruction can communicate disrespect as bad as abusive expressions. True parliamentary conduct therefore requires discipline in both speech and behaviour.

Ultimately, political culture is shaped by what society rewards and what it refuses to tolerate. The people of India do not elect their representatives simply to witness verbal duels and theatrical confrontations. They expect them to debate unemployment, inflation, education, healthcare, national security, poverty and the many other issues that directly affect everyday life. Legislative time is a public resource and it's waste through avoidable disorder represents a failure of responsibility towards citizens. The question therefore, is not whether parliamentary language should be polite at all times or whether political criticism should be softened. Democracy needs fearless criticism, passionate advocacy and uncompromising scrutiny. What it does not need is the substitution of abuse for argument and spectacle for substance.

The dignity of Parliament does not depend on the absence of disagreement; it depends on the manner in which disagreement is expressed.

Those who occupy legislative seats are the custodians of a democratic inheritance built through sacrifice, struggle, and constitutional commitment. It is time for our parliamentarians and legislators to introspect. The nation needs fewer shouting matches and more meaningful debates, fewer personal attacks and more persuasive arguments, fewer hollow slogans and more substantive solutions.

For, in the final analysis, the greatness of a democracy is measured not by how loudly it's representatives speak, but by how wisely, responsibly and respectfully they speak.