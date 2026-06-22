Parliamentary Committee To Study Indo-Pak, Sino-India Relations, Say Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Parliament standing committee on External Affairs during its visit to J&K will study Indo-Pak, Sino-India Relations& Functioning of Passport Offices. He said the Committee is not here to study security situation....
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Parliament standing committee on External Affairs during its visit to J&K will study Indo-Pak, Sino-India Relations& Functioning of Passport Offices. He said the Committee is not here to study security situation. The Committee members visited Passport Seva Kendra Jammu
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