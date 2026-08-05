Parliament Must Function Smoothly: PM To BJP MPs At Breakfast Meeting

New Delhi, Aug 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted a breakfast meeting with 37 BJP MPs, including BJP president Nitin Nabin and some AAP leaders who had joined the party, and stressed that Parliament must function smoothly and without any disruption.

Modi shared his experience in public life and offered guidance on how seriously MPs should take Parliament, sources aware of the interaction said.

The prime minister also encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament library. Besides, he encouraged them to engage with the youth and actively implement the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with a focus of youth and sporting activities in their constituencies, the sources said.

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Those who attended the meeting included newly elected party leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde and former AAP leaders Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

The breakfast meeting during Parliament sessions has been part of the prime minister's practice for several years, providing the MPs an opportunity to directly interact with him.

Parliament proceedings have been regularly disrupted since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with both Houses transacting very little business.

Five bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha during the current session. Of these, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have been approved by both Houses. (Agencies)