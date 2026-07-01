Parl session from July 20

NEW DELHI, June 30:

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 20 and is expected to go on for three weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is yet to take a final decision.

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Usually, Monsoon and Winter sessions have 20 sittings and are spread over four weeks. But there have been precedents of shorter sessions.

The Monsoon session comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

The rebellion in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also play out in the forthcoming session.

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling NDA. (PTI)