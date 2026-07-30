Parl Passes Bill Making Insult To Vande Mataram Punishable Offence; LS Sees Brief Debate Amid Din

NEW DELHI, Jul 30: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song Vande Mataram a punishable offence with Lok Sabha clearing the legislation amid din.

The government asserted that The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will grant status to Vande Mataram on par with national anthem Jana Gana Mana. It seeks to make any insult to Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Responding to a brief debate in the lower house in which only two members participated, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said the Congress should have given Vande Mataram its due respect during its 76 years of rule, but instead it resorted to appeasement politics. (Agencies)