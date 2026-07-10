Parl Panel to discuss conduct of NEET on July 16

NEW DELHI, July 9: A parliamentary panel will next week discuss the functional proficiency of regulatory institutions under the Ministry of Health over the conduct of the NEET medical entrance examination.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare headed by Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will in its meeting on July 16 discuss the issue in detail.

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The NEET exam row has already been discussed by two other parliamentary panels, which had summoned top officials of the Health, and Higher Education ministries, besides officials of National Testing Agency (NTA), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the CBI which is probing the NEET paper leak case.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare will discuss the issue of affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities in public and private sectors during its July 15 meeting.

The panel will also discuss the issue of "organizational structure, mandate and functional proficiency of regulatory institutions" pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the "Conduct of NEET examinations under NMC Act, 2019" during its meeting on July 16.

The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances have already held discussions on the issue.

The committee on health is the third panel which is looking into the contentious issue.

The parliamentary panels have already summoned Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, besides NMC chairperson and discussed with them ways and means of strengthening the NTA to help check any paper leaks in the prestigious medical entrance examination.

The NEET-UG exam originally conducted on May 3 was cancelled by the government following allegations of paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21. (PTI)