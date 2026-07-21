Parkash Purb of Guru Harkrishan to be celebrated on July 26

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Sikh Naujwan Sewadar Sabha, Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, Rehari, with the support of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib, and the community members will celebrate the Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Maharaj on Sunday, July 26.

Addressing the media persons, Tajinder Singh Wazir, social worker said that, inspired by the teachings of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Maharaj, a Mega Multi-Speciality Health and Cancer Awareness Camp will also be organised by Friends of GMC for the benefit of people from all walks of life.

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Giving details of the Medical Camp Dr T R Raina. Chairperson. Friends of GMC Jammu (Regd. Society), said that specialist doctors from Cardiology, Gynaecology, ENT, Diabetology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, CTVS, and General Surgery will provide free medical consultations and free medicines.

Dr Surbhi Kudyar, Senior Oncologist, said every woman above the age of 40 years should undergo breast cancer screening once every year. She informed that, with the support of the LBNR01-1 Trust, free cancer screening and cancer awareness literature on common cancers will be provided during the camp, under the Hope Foundation Initiative, an advanced AI- and thermography-based breast screening system will be available during the camp.

Surjeet Singh, president, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Sikh Sangat to participate in the Mahan Gurmat Samagam, seek the blessings or Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Maharaj, and avail themselves of the free health camp. He said several religious personalities will also participate in the programme.