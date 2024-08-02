PARIS, Aug. 2, 2024 (UNI/Xinhua) — Pusarla V. Sindhu of India reacts during the badminton women’s singles round of 16 match against He Bingjiao of China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. UNI By Daily Excelsior - August 2, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinTelegramEmailTumblrReddItPrintKoo PARIS, Aug. 2, 2024 (UNI/Xinhua) -- Pusarla V. Sindhu of India reacts during the badminton women's singles round of 16 match against He Bingjiao of China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. UNI Follow our WhatsApp channel