Parikrama To Prosperity

The launch of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Parikrama Marg, an Rs 80 crore project encircling the Trikuta Hills, deserves a warm welcome. Modelled on the Govardhan Parikrama of Mathura-Vrindavan, the 38-kilometre circular road has the potential to alter the fortunes of an entire region that has waited far too long for its share of development. Nearly one crore pilgrims arrive in Katra every year, yet the villages of the Bhamag belt, among them Dandakote, Tote, Devigarh, Sukhal Ghati and Devipindi, remain largely untouched by that bounty. Neglected for decades, they have endured poor connectivity and limited opportunity while a vast stream of devotees passed within reach. The Parikrama Marg offers a chance to correct this historic imbalance.

The economic logic is persuasive. Pilgrims who currently complete the yatra and depart will have reason to linger, perform the Parikrama and seek darshan at the Nau Deviyan temples planned along the route. Longer stays mean more demand for lodging, eateries, transport and local produce. Katra itself stands to gain, as will the wider Reasi and Udhampur belt. Dhabas, shops and markets can spring up, giving local youth livelihoods closer to home.

Yet ambition must be matched by caution, and two concerns demand attention. The first is forest clearance. Much of the alignment passes through dense forest. The department has sought permission from the forest authorities, but it remains pending. Officials themselves concede it is the project's greatest challenge. Delay here could stall the entire venture. The second is environmental and ecological responsibility. The mountains across the Jammu division are largely clay and sand and are inherently unstable. Simple side-cutting without proper reinforcement of slopes is not sustainable during the monsoon, as the Jammu-Surinsar-Mansar road has shown to the commuters' cost. Retaining walls, breast walls, adequate drainage and bio-engineering measures must be integral to the design, not afterthoughts. Tree felling must be kept to the barest minimum, with compensatory plantation undertaken in earnest.

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The way forward is clear. The Government must pursue forest clearance with urgency and transparency while ensuring that the works already tendered proceed without delay, including the upgrading of the existing road from Gran Morh to Pangalad and the four bridges planned. Above all, the three-year deadline must be adhered to strictly. Rigorous monitoring, accountable contractors and regular public updates are essential. When completed properly, the Parikrama Marg could transform the economic scenario of the entire belt.