Parihar participates in ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 20: MLA Doda West Shakti Raj Parihar attended the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan' organised at Town Hall, Doda, under the campaign "12 Saal - Vishwas Ke, Vikas Ke, Jan Kalyan Ke." The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior leaders, party workers, and supporters.

During the programme, Shakti Raj Parihar marked his attendance by signing the white board set up at the venue, symbolising his commitment and support towards the vision of a developed India and ongoing initiatives aimed at public welfare and inclusive growth.

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The programme highlighted the achievements and developmental initiatives undertaken over the years, with a focus on public welfare, infrastructure development, and strengthening public trust. Senior leaders and party workers present on the occasion reiterated their commitment to continue working for the welfare and progress of society.

The event concluded with discussions on the roadmap for future development and strengthening grassroots participation in nation-building initiatives.