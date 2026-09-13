Parihar inaugurates 10.6-km Bhargran–Barkote link road

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 12: MLA Doda West Shakti Raj Parihar today inaugurated the construction of the 10.6-kilometre Bhargran (Behota Part-I)–Barkote Link Road, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 29.40 crore, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents of the Marmat area.

During his tour, the MLA received a warm welcome and people expressed gratitude for taking up the much-awaited connectivity project.

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Shakti Raj Parihar said the new road would substantially improve connectivity for people living in the region and facilitate smoother movement of residents, farmers, students and daily commuters. He said improved road infrastructure would also strengthen access to essential services and contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.

The MLA highlighted the importance of reliable road connectivity for remote and rural areas, stating that better roads provide people with improved access to education, healthcare, markets and employment opportunities. He said the project would also help boost local economic activity and benefit farmers by improving transportation of agricultural produce.

Parihar reiterated his commitment to strengthening road infrastructure across Doda West and ensuring that long-pending public demands are addressed on priority.

The inauguration of the Bhargran–Barkote link road marks a significant step towards addressing the connectivity requirements of the Marmat area and providing residents with better transportation infrastructure.