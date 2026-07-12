Vishal Sharma

vishalsharma366@gmail.com

She pulled the edges of her frock apart, and took a twirl. Realising that her mother had not watched her, she called to her lispingly. " Mommy." Her mother's eyes instantly turned towards her. Pari raised herself on her toes and twirled around, the lower part of her frock flying around like massive flapping wings of a big bird. And then she suddenly collapsed on to the floor. Her mommy ran to grab her.

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" What happened, Pari?"

Pari was eight years old and blessed with a fair face and dark brown eyes. Her curly hair, a huge rebellious mass, had to be regularly combed and woven into nice little braids on either side. She was the only child of her parents and no wonder, therefore, she was the centre of their lives.

Pari's mother, Kiran did not take her falling on the floor like she did during the little dancing session she indulged herself with as a regulation thing. She had also been told by Pari's school teacher recently that she had blacked out in the school in the course of sports activities on more than one occasion. It's happened too often now for it to be not taken seriously, she thought to herself.

****

" You seem a bit off today?," asked Raj, Kiran's husband, as he stood watching her roll out the bread on the marble slab in the kitchen.

" Pari suddenly passed outwhen she was playfully dancing today."

" So?"

" Something is not right with her. When I held her immediately after she zonked out, I saw the big beads of sweat on her face; slow movement of her pupil; and her body did not feel right in my arms. I have felt her body from the day she was born. She has never felt like she did in that moment. Raj, I think we should consult the doctor immediately."

****

Doctor Ansh held Pari's arm and playfully asked her.

" So you are Pari? The fairy ! Which fairy are you? The tooth fairy?"

Pari smiled and said. " Mommy says I am a charuvi pari."

Their playful banter was interrupted by a nurse walking in with a scan.

Doctor Ansh looked at the scan and became pensive. " The scan shows severe inflammation in her brain. I will have to get some more tests done to see how far gone she is."

Kiran's worst fears had come true. She looked at Raj and then asked Pari to go take a walk outside. Pari causally sauntered away with Raj following closely behind her.

" Doctor sahib, how serious is it?"

" I would be lying if I said it isn't. But it is treatable. Let's wait for the results of some more neurological tests that I have prescribed."

****

Monsoon arrived in the city with what media described as a super El Nino effect. Rains were expected to be less frequent this year. But to the people it did not seem to matter at all. For when it rained, it did not appear that less water fell from the sky. Much in the same manner as it did during the previous monsoon, water swept through peoples' homes, drains overflowed, roads were inundated and not so strong structures caved in. The excitement amongst the people wasn't any less either. Rain lovers walked unsheltered in the rains. The unclad small kids of the slum dwellers frolicked in the canals and while the young girls walked canopied by their umbrellas, the young boys stood in the rain letting the darts of water gently hit their faces. Every one enjoyed the monsoon rains in his or her own way. But one thing was common to all. Everyone welcomed the monsoon for it abated the enervating heat that appeared not so long ago to burn everything to cinders.

****

Kiran and Raj were having their tea in the morning in their vernadah watching the rain as it touched the ground and engendered a symphony that tended to soothe the nerves when they heard Pari's shrieks. When they reached her room, she was on the floor and burning with fever. Almost instantaneously, she was rushed to the hospital.

Doctor Ansh placed his hand on her forehead.

" I think it's 104. Let's take the temperature reading," he told the nurse who was standing close by.

" Doctor Sahib, has her test reports arrived?"

" They will be on my desk shortly."

An hour later, Doctor Ansh was examining the test reports.

" My worst fears have been confirmed. She is in advanced stage of the disease. I will start the treatment right away, but….."

" But? What is it Doctor Sahib?"

" She may suffer seizures, persistent headaches and nausea. She may even start losing consciousness far too frequently. Let her stay in the hospital for continuous monitoring."

Pari was hospitalised and given heavy dosage of medicines. But far from improving her condition, the medical intervention only seemed to worsen it. She became weak and grew sickly pale. What's worse she was now conking out far too often. Many a time, Kiran would not know whether Pari was sleeping or had zoned out. When it appeared that the treatment had made her condition only worse, Kiran asked Raj to consult some other doctor.

" It's just not working. If it continues, we may lose her."

" Doctor Ansh says that he is giving her the best treatment available for the disease."

" But Raj, can't you see she is weaker and more ill than she has ever been?"

Realising that Kiran was in the right, Raj went to see Doctor Ansh in his room not far from the neurological ward where Pari was hospitalised.

" Doctor sahib, there is no improvement in Pari's condition. Should we not consult some other specialist?"

" She is getting the best available treatment, but if you want I can set up a consultation through google meet with a specialist in Delhi."

****

Raj and Kiran later joined Doctor Ansh as he patched up online with Doctor Arora, a renowned neurosurgeon in Delhi to discuss Pari's medical condition. Doctor Ansh had already shared Pari's medical reports with Doctor Arora.

" She is an advanced case of encephalitis. The inflammation has covered her entire brain. Doctor Ansh, you are treating her well. I am afraid there isn't very much one can do at this stage. But I have a suggestion: there's an experimental drug for this disease in the market. Its efficacy remains unproven as we speak. But it is being tested, and it is hoped that it will be a wonder drug one day."

" Doctor Arora, an experimental drug on an infant? Will it be ethical?"

" It's all about her life, Doctor Ansh. If everything else fails, what's the harm in giving her that drug."

****

A month later, Pari's condition deteriorated and she started vomiting. Her body burned with fever too. Kiran, who was sitting by her side shouted at the nurse. "Send for the doctor."

Doctor Ansh arrived to examine Pari. After examination, he asked Kiran to see him in his room.

" I think time has come for thinking about experimental drug. She is not improving. Let's try the experimental drug on her."

" But what if ?"

" There's no guarantee either way."

It was then Raj also walked into the room.

" I want your view on the experimental drug, Raj."

" Have we reached the end of the road with this treatment?"

" I am inclined to think so." Raj looked at Kiran and felt that she was inclined to go along with Doctor Ansh'ssuggestion."

*****

A day later, Pari was administered the experimental drug by Doctor Ansh himself. At the time of administration of the drug, Raj and Kiran chose not to be with their daughter. They instead went to a temple and offered prayers for her recovery. Kiran even made a vow that in case her daughter recovered, she would donate every piece of her jewellery to the temple trust. But hardly had a few hours passed after the administration of the new drug when Pari lapsed into a coma. Raj and Kiran arrived at the hospital to the news that their daughter had fallen into a coma.

Pari continued to be in a coma for three months. She never opened her eyes even for a second during this period. Raj and Kiran hoped against hope that she would come out of a coma one day. But that day never arrived. One day, weary of the unending wait, Raj told Kiran. " Let's put her out of her misery. Despite being with us, she is not with us."

The pallid, hollow-eyed Kiran looked at Raj. Her lips did move, but no word escaped them.

Raj was in Doctor Ansh's chamber a little later.

" Can you take her off the life support system and let her die peacefully?"

" If you give me your consent in writing and don't tell anyone about it."

Half an hour after Pari was taken off the life support system, she opened her eyes.

" Mommy, can you pull the curtains aside?"

" Yes, beta."

In the early hours of the morning, a faint golden light softly emerged from behind the far-off mountains.

" Look at that light." She pointed with her index finger towards the light on the other side of the glass window.

" Are we going home, papa?"

"Yes, beta."

Pari then closed her eyes one last time, and seconds later passed away peacefully.