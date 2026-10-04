A Vanishing Paradise on the Indo-Pak Border

Dr Archana Sharma

Tanu123@gmail.com

The Pargwal wetland, a unique riverine ecosystem formed by the mighty Chenab River in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, once stood as a vibrant sanctuary for thousands of resident and migratory birds. Located precariously close to the Indo-Pakistan border, this ecological haven is now a shadow of its former self. The island's shrinking habitat has triggered a rapid and alarming decline in avian populations, sounding a serious cause for concern among environmentalists and non-governmental organizations. The story of Pargwal is not just about a wetland; it is a stark narrative of ecological degradation, bureaucratic failure, and a warning signal for the biodiversity of the region.

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The Rise and Fall of an Ecological Haven

Pargwal wetland, historically one of the largest wetlands in the Jammu district after the Gharana wetland, was a crucial stopover and wintering ground for a diverse array of avian species. The unique geography of the area, where the Chenab River inundates its floodplains, created a marshy, waterlogged landscape that was ideal for supporting a rich tapestry of life . The catchment area of the Chenab River in the erstwhile Akhnoor Sub Division is a biodiversity-rich region that harbors a variety of flora and fauna, with the wetland itself acting as a critical habitat for numerous resident and migratory birds .

The wetland's decline was not a sudden event but a gradual process exacerbated by decades of neglect. According to environmentalists, the Pargwal wetland, once a vibrant ecosystem, has been systematically destroyed. The land, which was officially transferred to the Wildlife Department in 1981 for conservation, has been encroached upon by influential individuals over the past three decades. It has been illegally converted into agricultural land, despite being protected under the J&K Wildlife Protection Act, 1987 . The wetland's boundaries were never demarcated, a failure that has been repeatedly highlighted by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court . This lack of legal demarcation created a vacuum that allowed land mafia and encroachers to operate with impunity, turning the wetland into a fragmented landscape of agricultural fields.

A Catastrophic Decline in Avian Population

The ecological toll of this degradation is most visible in the drastic decline of bird species. Once a "house of thousands" of birds, Pargwal now struggles to host even a fraction of that population. Data from the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) paints a grim picture of this decline. In 2021, the Pargwal Wetland Reserve recorded a population of 179 waterbirds. This number, while significant, is a stark contrast to the "lakhs" of migratory birds that the region used to attract. More concerning is the volatility of these figures. In 2020, only 32 birds were counted, and in 2019, a mere 11 were recorded during the census . While a census can vary due to conditions, this extreme fluctuation and generally low count suggest a habitat that is unable to sustain a healthy population of birds.

A comprehensive study conducted between September 2022 and September 2023 in the broader Chenab River catchment area recorded a total of 194 species of birds, with 26 being migratory and 143 resident . While this shows the region's potential, the situation in the Pargwal wetland itself is far more critical. Other studies focusing specifically on the wetland have noted that the number of migratory birds has "steeply declined in the past few decades" . During the 2021-2022 study period, only about 22 migratory bird species were spotted in the wetland and its surrounding premises . The habitat is also becoming more homogeneous. For example, in the Pargwal Wetland Reserve, the Common Teal (53%) now heavily outnumbers other species like the Red-wattled Lapwing (23%), White Wagtail (11%), Yellow Wagtail (7%), and Little Stint (6%), indicating a loss of overall biodiversity and habitat suitability .

Factors Contributing to the Wetland's Demise

The degradation of the Pargwal wetland is a complex crisis driven by a confluence of anthropogenic pressures. The primary cause is the encroachment and conversion of the wetland for agriculture. The wetland originally spanned 49.27 square kilometers, but a significant portion of this area has been illegally grabbed and converted into agricultural land, effectively destroying the natural habitat of the birds .

Other severe anthropogenic activities are accelerating the decline. Illegal sand mining from the riverbed, the construction of cemented pillars for a bridge across the Chenab, and the disposal of domestic waste are cited as major reasons for its deteriorating status . The water quality has become a major factor. A hydrobiological study of the wetland revealed that the water quality index (WQI) is "poor" across all study stations, with the water being "moderately alkaline." The aquatic insect population, which serves as a crucial bioindicator, has also been significantly affected, reflecting the overall degradation of the ecosystem .

Over-exploitation and disturbance further compound the problem. Illegal hunting and poaching of migratory birds, although now perhaps less common due to the lack of birds, has drastically reduced their population in the past. Non-sustainable fishing and overgrazing have disrupted nesting and shelter sites and reduced food resources for birds. Even seemingly mundane human activities like washing clothes, washing vehicles, and domestic discharge pollute the water and disturb the birds . The study highlights that the continuous human interference from passing vehicles through shallow areas of the wetland creates stressful conditions for the birds, making it difficult for them to inhabit the premises.

A Failure of Governance and the Role of Climate Change

While the physical threats to the wetland are immense, the primary reason for its near-collapse is a systemic failure of governance. Despite the wetland being handed over to the Wildlife Department in 1981, the Revenue Department failed to demarcate and transfer the land for decades. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has repeatedly taken suo moto cognizance of this issue, noting that even as late as 2024, the wetlands-including Pargwal-had still not been properly demarcated or handed over to the Wildlife Department. The Wildlife Department, as a result, could only conduct anti-poaching activities, while comprehensive conservation and management remained impossible . This bureaucratic inertia created a fertile ground for land sharks to thrive, a fact highlighted by environmentalist groups like the Environment Awareness Forum (EAF) who have urged the government to investigate the complicity of officials .

Compounding these local problems is the global challenge of climate change. The effects of climate change are altering the very character of the wetland. Changes in precipitation, rising temperatures, and extreme weather conditions are critically affecting the timing and availability of food resources for migratory birds. These shifts disrupt their migration patterns and exacerbate the already precarious status of the wetland, making it an increasingly unattractive and inhospitable destination for birds .

The Pargwal wetland serves as a microcosm of the environmental crises facing many of India's wetlands. The story of its decline from a thriving paradise to a degraded patch of land is a painful lesson in the consequences of bureaucratic neglect, rampant encroachment, and unsustainable practices. The sharp decline in migratory and resident birds is not just a loss of biodiversity; it is a clear indicator of a failing ecosystem. While recent data shows some birds still visit the area, the numbers are a fraction of what they once were, and the habitat's health remains critical.

The only hope for Pargwal lies in immediate and concerted action. This includes urgent demarcation of its boundaries, eviction of encroachers, a comprehensive restoration plan, and strict enforcement of environmental laws. The recent high court intervention and the renewed focus on wetland restoration by the government are positive steps, but they must be implemented on the ground with urgency and sincerity. The clock is ticking for Pargwal; without decisive action, this island of life will be lost forever, silencing its avian symphony and serving as a permanent monument to environmental neglect.

(The author is a medico/environmentalist)