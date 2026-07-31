Paresh Ranpara takes over as Dir (Personnel) NHPC Limited

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Paresh Ranpara today assumed charge as Director (Personnel) of NHPC Limited, a premier Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Prior to his appointment as Director (Personnel), NHPC, Ranpara was serving as Director (Human Resources) at Grid-India, where he was responsible for providing strategic leadership in the areas of human resource management, talent development, organizational capability building and workforce planning.

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Ranpara is a Human Resource professional with over 31 years of rich experience in the power sector, spanning both public and private organizations.

He holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Sardar Patel University.

Ranpara is also a Certified Assessor from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the successful unbundling of the erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) by leading the organizational change management and communication process.

He was instrumental in designing and implementing the Performance Management System across GUVNL group companies and spearheaded key HR initiatives relating to organizational restructuring, right-sizing, manpower planning and succession planning for senior leadership positions in Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL).

As Director (Personnel), NHPC Limited, Ranpara will provide strategic direction to the Company's human resource functions.

His responsibilities will encompass human resource planning, talent management, organizational development, industrial relations, learning and development, employee engagement and other key personnel-related functions.

His extensive experience and leadership are expected to further strengthen NHPC's human resource capabilities and support the Company's continued growth and pursuit of organizational excellence.